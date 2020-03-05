Airbnb signs data sharing partnership with European Commission

Airbnb has signed a data sharing partnership with the statistical office of the European Commission.

The agreement with Eurostat will give European public authorities access to independently published data on short-term rentals on Airbnb.

“The agreement will for the first time permit access to reliable data about holiday and other short-stay accommodation offered via these collaborative economy platforms,” the European Commission said.

“It will contribute to more complete statistics on tourist accommodation around Europe, allow public authorities to better understand the development of the collaborative economy and support evidence-based policies.”

The data, which will be shared on a quarterly basis, will include the number of guests and the number of nights booked.

“This landmark partnership will help ensure that cities have the information they need to regulate home sharing effectively,” said Chris Lehane, Airbnb senior vice president of global policy and communications.”

” We hope this data will be a vital resource for governments at all levels as we continue to collaborate on effective regulations that work for everyone.”

The rental platform has been battling the European courts over short-term rental laws in the last year.

Last December the European Court of Justice ruled that Airbnb is an online platform not an estate agent , which will allow the company to dodge regulations faced by property brokers as it continues to expand.

After the victory, Airbnb backed the creation of a digital regulator for the European Union. The company said a new watchdog should form part of the discussion around the EU’s proposed Digital Services Act, which aims to upgrade safety rules for digital platforms and services.

