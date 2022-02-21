Air France becomes latest airline to scrap Ukraine flights

Air France has halted all flights to Ukraine as a result of tensions rising.

Air France has decided to cancel tomorrow’s flights between Paris and Kiev “as a precautionary measure” following the increasing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“In view of the local situation and as a precautionary measure, flights AF1752 and AF1753 to and from Kiev (KBP) on Tuesday 22 February 2022 are cancelled,” the carrier told Reuters. “Air France is constantly monitoring the geopolitical situation in the territories it serves.”

The company is the latest airline to scrap its flights because of Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, German carrier Lufthansa decided to halt all operations while on Thursday low-cost company Vueling did the same.

Low-cost carriers Ryanair and Wizz Air have instead decided to continue operations, with Ryanair boss Micheal O’Leary saying the company will continue to fly as long as “there is no war or missiles flying there,” City A.M. reported.