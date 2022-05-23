AI specialists Pupil swoop in for UAE surveying firm ASME with renewed focus on Dubai and Abu Dhabi

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina,

Data tech firm Pupil have swooped in for a leading surveying company specialising in UAE property

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) pioneers, who use spatial mapping tech, sealed the deal to acquire Aus-Surv Middle East, which has completed over 600 high-rise and mixed use developments in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Pupil, which entered the gulf state’s market last year, was founded in London by James Marshall and Oliver Breach, and has raised just under $50m.

It was granted the status of Certified Surveying Company in the country, and the new acquisition of ASME is set to accelerate its growth.

Pupil’s spatial mapping tech.

The move, for an undisclosed fee but known to be a multi-million pound opportunity, Marshall and Breach said, will help in “servicing ever increasing demand from the region’s biggest real estate developers.

“The UAE is a global leader and we are excited to be at the heart of its continued focus on becoming the world’s most digital-first real estate market.”



Ian Sparks, Managing Director of ASME, said: “ASME is joining Pupil in order to offer its clients the latest technology-backed solutions and the UAE’s most complete end-to-end surveying service.”