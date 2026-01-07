AI jobs defy hiring slump as tech talent cashes in

Two-thirds of tech workers received a pay rise in the last 12 months

With redundancies rising and hiring freezes spreading across much of UK PLC, the tech corner of the jobs market looks to be moving steadily in the opposite direction.

New data shows tech roles are not just surviving the wider slowdown, but actively raising salary growth in 2026.

Jobs platform Totaljobs found median advertised pay saw a 7.5 per cent uptick to just over £33,500.

That increase is being driven overwhelmingly by demand for artificial intelligence, data and software engineering skills, even as employers retrench under higher taxes, weaker growth and regulatory uncertainty.

Python developers, for example, now hold salaries of up to £90,000, the report found, with tech architects close behind at £87,500.

Meanwhile, AI software developers are earning around £75,000, and senior engineers sit on £70,000 a year, figures that defy wider labour market softening.

Specialist skills demand is only increasing. Mentions of tech-related capabilities in UK job adverts rose 12 per cent between 2024 and 2025, and one in four recruiters now rank AI as the most valuable skill when determining pay or a promotion.

Two-thirds of tech workers received a pay rise in the last 12 months, well above the national average.

That pattern is also being seen in hiring intentions. Separate research by Robert Half finding 56 per cent of UK plc has plans to expand their tech teams in the first half of 2026, despite unemployment ticking up and overall vacancies tumbling.

A widening divide

The flip side is a deepening pay gap within UK salaries.

Frontline sectors like hospitality, retail and travel continue to lag, with median salaries stuck around £27,000, well below the national average.

Totaljobs’ research suggested these industries falling further behind as capital flows toward high-skill, high-productivity roles.

Regional disparities also persist, as London remains the highest-paying city at a median annual salary of £40,000.

Yet, regional hubs like Oxford, Birmingham and Leeds are beginning to close the gap as tech and professional services expand beyond the city.

Luke McKend, managing director at Stepstone Group, said the figures pointed to a “clear re-calibration” in the labour market.

“Hiring volumes remain softer than the post-pandemic break, yet advertised pay continues to rise – particularly for roles requiring advanced technical or AI-driven skills”, he said.