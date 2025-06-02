AI funding: Dawn Capital backs ex-Google team’s customer service startup

Danish startup deepdots, founded by former Google engineers, has raised a €5.5m seed round led by Dawn Capital, as companies across industries accelerate investment in artificial intelligence (AI) tools to overhaul customer service operations.

The company, which builds AI models to automate the collection and analysis of customer feedback, claims to enable enterprise clients to process millions of data points with human-level accuracy.

The funding will be used to expand its team, open a Barcelona office, and scale its platform amid growing demand for AI-driven tools that streamline support workflows.

Chief executive Nima Vali Rajabi said: “Whether it’s millions of reviews or support tickets, we help companies close the loop in real time and make smarter decisions faster”.

AI’s growing role in customer service

The funding comes amid a surge in interest in agentic AI – systems that can act autonomously to assist or replace human agents in customer-facing roles.

According recent research from Cisco, more than two-thirds of customer service interactions are expected to be handles by AI by 2028.

While some leaders see agentic AI as a way to improve efficiency and reduce response times, critics argue that such tools risk further eroding the human touch in an already dehumanised support environment.

According to a Harvard Business School survey, consumers prefer emphatic communication, and are more satisfied when they believe a human wrote the response.

Nearly half of respondents were willing to wait significantly longer for genuine interaction.

Experts have argued the solution lies in combining oversight with smart autoamtion.

Belinda Parmar, chief executive of The Empathy Business, said many call centres “were designed to manage processes, not people”, and that AI should enhance connection – not replace it.

What’s more, the rise of startups like deepdots reflects a broader shift in enterprise software, where customer service is no longer viewed as a soft function, but as a data driven differentiator.

With backing from Dawn Capital, and early traction in Europe, deepdots now faces the challenge of proving that its platform can save time while improving a sector still wary of AI’s limits.