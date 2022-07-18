Tortilla Mexican Grill’s revenues shoot up by 60 per cent after snapping up rival but inflation and industry pressures bite

Tortilla bought rival Mexican restaurant group Chilango.

A Mexican food giant experienced a big spike in revenue following a key acquisition and expansion across the UK.

Tortilla Mexican Grill’s group revenue was up 60 per cent in the first half of 2022 compared to 2019.

This comes after the firm bought out Chilango for £2.75m, taking on its eight sites across the UK, and bringing the total number of its outlets to 84.

In wake of the pandemic and war in Ukraine, the group said the industry is still suffering with “challenging operating conditions”, including cost inflation, which are likely to persist.

“Whilst the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, we are working hard to mitigate cost pressures as much as we can and are mindful of the impact on the consumer of the cost-of-living crisis”, said Richard Morris, CEO of Tortilla.

“However, we remain very confident that supported by our strong reputation for outstanding value, excellent delivery proposition, and growing UK presence we are well positioned for long term growth.”