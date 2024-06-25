Afghanistan captain Rashid reveals plan for historic T20 World Cup semi-final

Rashid Khan hit three late sixes as Afghanistan reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has urged his team to “keep things simple and enjoy” their historic T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Wednesday.

The team, coached by former England batter Jonathan Trott, reached the last four of a major tournament for the first time on Monday with a rain-affected win over Bangladesh.

It came just seven years after Afghanistan were granted full member status by world cricket chiefs and also caused the shock elimination of 2021 winners Australia.

Read more Barmy Army boss: England can still win T20 Cricket World Cup

“It’s unbelievable. Back home everyone is so, so happy for us. It’s like a dream for us to be in a semi-final,” said all-rounder Rashid.

“We had to push ourselves for the people back home, for their happiness and to make the country proud,” Rashid, 25, added.

“It is a massive celebration back home now, I’m sure. It is a big achievement for us. I’m so happy with the way we have delivered as a team.

“We have to go in [to the semi-final] with a very clear mind, keep things simple for ourselves and make sure we enjoy it.”

Afghanistan and South Africa meet in Trinidad in a match that starts on Thursday morning UK time for the right to face India or holders England in the final.

Specifically, the semi-final is being staged at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy – a fitting venue given the legendary West Indies batter’s pre-tournament faith in the outsiders.

“I think the only guy who had us in the semi-final was Brian Lara,” added Rashid. “At the welcome party, I told him, ‘We won’t let you down. We will prove that you are right.'”

Afghanistan reached the semis with a tense eight-run win over Bangladesh on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In difficult conditions, Afghanistan posted 115 for five from their 20 overs. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit 43 off 55 balls, while skipper Rashid plundered three late sixes in his 10-ball cameo.

Rain meant Bangladesh were set a revised target of 114 in 19 overs but they were all out in the 18th over after Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman in successive balls.