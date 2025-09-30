Adolescence maker surges in value thanks to Netflix hit

Adolescence star Owen Cooper for his starring role in the Netflix hit. Credit – Getty.

The production company behind Adolescence has surged in value thanks to the success of the smash Netflix hit.

Sheffield-based Warp Films was set up in 1999 by Rob Mitchell and Steve Beckett.

Before Adolescence, the company was bets known for producing This Is England, Four Lions and ’71.

Adolescence took home eight Emmy awards earlier this month, with 15-year-old actor Owen Cooper becoming the youngest male to win.

The mini-series, which comprises four episodes all shot in one take, centres around a 13-year-old boy who is accused of murdering a schoolmate.

It was filmed in and around studios in South Kirkby, Wakefield, and nearby Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall and written by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne.

Now, new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed that Warp Films’ shareholder funds jumped from just £234 to £454,310 in 2024.

Adolescence follows Baby Reindeer’s success

Speaking to the Sheffield Tribune earlier this year, joint chief executive Mark Herbert said the company was “probably two months away from literally turning the lights off”.

Adolescence was also co-produced by Matriarch Productions, which was co-founded by actor Stephen Graham, and US producer Plan B.

The show was the latest in a series of British-based global hits and followed on from Clerkenwell Films’ Baby Reindeer.

City AM reported in August that the business had fallen into the red as its earnings were slashed in the aftermath of the Netflix smash hit.

Clerkenwell Films posted a pre-tax loss of £1.5m for the year to 31 March, 2025, down from a pre-tax profit of £2.7m in the prior 12 months.

Accounts filed with Companies House also showed its turnover was cut from £6m to £1.9m over the same period.

Baby Reindeer was released on Netflix in April 2024 and generated huge viewing numbers and critical acclaim.

Adolescence was released on Netflix in March this year.