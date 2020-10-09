adidas open new flagship Originals store in Soho

Adidas today open the doors to a new flagship store on Carnaby Street in what bosses at the iconic brand describe as a commitment to the capital.

The store houses the most exclusive adidas Originals products as well as featuring a host of artworks from many of London’s most talked about young artists.

City A.M. had a sneak peek of the new store, which will be a landmark for shoppers on visits to the West End – packed full of interesting art as well as a pool table (with adidas-branded balls) and a record store collaboration with Pioneer.

Read more: Every cocktail counts as London Cocktail Week gets into full swing this October

Sneaker freaks will also get their fill, with original creations on sale alongside classic adidas designs – and a specially curated ‘trainer museum’ of adidas’ most celebrated sneakers from years gone by, signed by everybody from Kate Moss to Missy Elliott.







The store’s launch concides with the release of the limited-edition Elland SPZL trainer release as part of the brand’s Creator Club week.

Unsurprisingly, it’s green too – the store’s design includes an eye-catching Stan Smith 3D printed trefoil mural containing living plants. A sustainable collection, including trainers made from plastics salvaged from the ocean, doubles down on this theme.

For Chris Walsh, VP Brand adidas North Europe, told City A.M. he believed there remains a real appetite for “community hubs, places where we can interact.

“Of course we’re a global brand, but (the store) should have a very London feel.

“London is really important to us as a brand. It’s the most culturally vibrant city in the world,” he adds.







It’s certainly a welcome tonic for the west end, which has been battling falling footfall as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions.

But it’s a welcome – and effortlessly cool – sign of things returning to normal.

Read more: Could curfew be extended by an hour to allow restaurants two sittings?