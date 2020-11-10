Addison Lee launches click and collect delivery service

Online taxi service and courier Addison Lee has launched a new delivery service that will enable customers to use drivers as their own click and collect collectors.

Al REQUEST is a new click and collect feature that has been added to its existing courier service. It will allow users to get access to everyday items such as groceries and flowers through a click and collect service.

Read more: Addison Lee secures rescue deal as banks take over

The functionality allows customers to add their unique order receipt number to the booking for proof of purchase and collection. The courier can then pick up the item on the customer’s behalf and deliver it to their home.

The service will be available across Addison Lee via the web and the app. It will continue to be offered to customers beyond Christmas.

Read more: Consumers expect free delivery amid online shopping boom

Addison CEO Liam Griffin said: “We know how hard it is for people right now, so we have launched our new AL REQUEST service to bring the everyday to people’s homes.

“Under new lockdown restrictions people will be missing out on shopping experiences. Whether it is a fire pit for the garden or a food and wine hamper, AL REQUEST can pick up direct from the store and deliver to your home.”

Immediately after the first lockdown in March, demand for Addison Lee’s courier services rose by 30% as businesses and people adapted to spending lots more time at home.