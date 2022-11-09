Union GMB accuses Addison Lee of delaying workers’ compensation as operator goes back to court

Union GMB has accused Addison Lee of preventing workers from obtaining their compensation after lawyers for the private hire service sought to challenge a Court of Appeal decision from April 2021 on workers’ status.

According to the union, Addison Lee said workers’ status should be argued once again in an Employment Tribunal tomorrow.

“This once prolific minicab company cannot ride roughshod over workers when things don’t go in their favour,” said GMB’s London region organiser Steve Garelick.

“It is time for the company to do the right thing and stop using solicitors to wear down the drivers whom they claim to respect.”

Following a Court of Appeal ruling from April last year, the private hire operator gave its workers the London Living Wage, holiday pay and pensions despite retaining them as self-employed.

“It protects the self-employed status of our drivers, who consistently tell us they prefer the freedom and flexibility to work on their own terms – when, where and how often they see fit,” a company spokesperson told City A.M.

“With many changes in working practices and contractual terms which address the issues raised by the prior tribunal ruling, it is only right that we fight to protect our model for the interest of our valued drivers, our staff, and our customers.”