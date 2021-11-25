Addison Lee calls in UN to train drivers on women’s safety

Addison Lee has partnered up with UN Women UK and will provide training to drivers.

Private cab company Addison Lee is partnering up with UN Women UK to provide training to company staff on women’s safety issues.

Part of UN Women’s Safe Spaces Now campaign, which aims to create safe spaces for women in their everyday life, the programme will help taxi and PHV drivers to recognise and act when a member of the public is vulnerable or in danger.

“Our partnership with UN Women UK will provide our drivers and colleagues with better awareness of women’s safety and how to act if they see a situation where someone appears to be in a vulnerable position,” said Addison Lee’s chief executive Liam Griffin.

“The training that we will deliver through this partnership will empower our drivers to report any concerns they have with a woman’s safety and also educate them on what makes their vehicle a safe space for someone who may feel unsafe or vulnerable.”

The UN campaign will run from today, the International Day to Eliminate Violence Against Women, to 10 December, Human Rights Day.

“Women, girls and marginalised people across the UK are demanding action, and we know from UN Women’s work around the world that the only way we will achieve change is through a holistic programme, that includes preventative and educational measures as well as acting effectively when an incident happens,” Claire Barnett, UN Women UK’s executive director, added.