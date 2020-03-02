Barclays should remove chief executive Jes Staley from its board over his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to an activist investor.



In a letter sent this morning, Edward Bramson’s investment vehicle Sherbone said it “strongly recommends” the board “rescind their unanimous recommendation to re-elect Staley” at the bank’s annual general meeting in May.



“The public interest not only requires the likes of Barclays to set the highest standards, but it also dictates that there should be unvarnished transparency on major ethical questions and on the suitability of individuals that lead them,” Sherborne said.



Barclays has been contacted for comment.



More to follow.

