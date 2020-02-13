Barclays boss Jes Staley is under investigation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over the way he characterised his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to the bank.

According to a filing from the bank, Staley developed a professional relationship with Epstein early in his career, but has not had contact with the disgraced financier since taking up his role as Barclay’s chief executive in December 2015.

The investigation, which is being handled jointly by the FCA and Prudential Conduct Authority, is ongoing.

Barclays said that it had carried out its own review and “believes Staley has been sufficiently transparent with the Company as regards the nature and extent of his relationship with Epstein”.

“Accordingly, Staley retains the full confidence of the Board, and is being unanimously recommended for re-election at the annual general meeting”.

The announcement came as the bank saw its profit before tax more than double in 2019, reaching £3.1bn, on the back of huge returns from its fixed income trading business.

Profit rose 142 per cent to reach £3.1bn, up from £1.2bn last year.