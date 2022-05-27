Absolute and KISS launch new subscription service as radio tries to keep up with the streamers

With the huge explosion of music streaming, even radio is now trying to monetise on the brave new subscription service world.

Audiences for Absolute Radio and KISS will be able to unlock an innovative new way to listen to their favourite stations, with Bauer Media Audio launching premium subscription services for the brands from today.

For a monthly fee, the service allows listeners to access the stations 24/7 in an ad-break free uninterrupted listening environment, and will allow them to skip up to six tracks per hour on app, web and voice activated devices like Amazon Alexa, even while listening to live radio.

Subscribers will also have access to exclusive webcast stations. For Absolute Radio, this means that on top of the 10 stations already available across the network, including Absolute Radio Country and Absolute Classic Rock, listeners will also gain access to brand new stations including Classic Country and Andy Bush’s Indie Disco.

Meanwhile KISS listeners can enjoy exclusive access to the likes of KISSTORY 90s, KISSTORY Slow Jams, and Super Summer Anthems alongside the 6 KISS Network stations available, including KISS, KISSTORY and KISS Fresh.

The KISS premium service is available from today, with Absolute Radio available from the end of June.

Speaking about the launch, Graham Bryce, Chief Operating Officer of Bauer Media Audio UK said “At Bauer, we pride ourselves on truly understanding our audiences and constantly innovating to ensure we deliver high quality content – whenever and however our listeners want it. Our new premium offer allows new levels of control for our KISS and Absolute Radio users, so they can enjoy the live radio experience and premium content in a way no other company in the UK is offering right now.”

The news comes as radio enjoys yet another successful quarter.

As reported by City A.M. earlier this month, the UK’s biggest commercial radio company Global celebrated its best-ever audience results, scoring its highest ever reach, hours and share. Global reported a record-breaking 25.8m weekly listeners, 242m hours and 24 per cent share.

Global also has the top 3 commercial radio brands in the UK – Heart, Capital and Smooth – and the top two commercial breakfast shows in the UK – Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden (3.9m)and Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp (2.5m).