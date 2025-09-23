A little patriotism can be a force for good – and a boon for business

When done without alienating others, patriotism can be a force for good and a boon for business, writes Outernet CEO Philip O’Ferrall in today’s Notebook

Pride in the UK must be a force for good

There has been much debate recently about what constitutes pride in our country, how to express it and what it means to be patriotic. I come from the creative industries and for me there are so many examples of why you can be proud of the place you live without alienating others.

The TV industry, for example, is a huge economic driver for the UK – just look at the recent Emmy success of Adolescence. Owen Cooper became the youngest male to win an outstanding supporting actor Emmy aged just 15. Stephen Graham, who co-wrote and starred in the show, summed it up during his acceptance speech: “This kind of thing doesn’t normally happen to a kid like me. I’m just a mixed race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby, so for me… to be acknowledged by you is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine”. You can’t fail to be moved and proud that from the UK came a piece of art that has been recognised globally.

Having a sense of patriotism can be a powerful driving force in business. At Outernet we are proud to be the most visited cultural attraction in the UK where we welcome everyone and celebrate London being one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world.

In the UK, we excel in the arts and creative industries from TV and movies to our exemplary music business, which at last count was worth £750bn to the UK economy. Yungblud, Coldplay, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Mumford & Sons: whatever your musical taste, we have artists on the world stage. They prove what a heavy hitter the UK is at producing talent who sell millions of albums and tickets across the planet. That’s something to be proud of.

The UK’s summer supernova

On that notion of being proud of the UK, the Oasis shows this summer were THE cultural moment of 2025. They’ve been in the US recently to a rapturous reception, something they didn’t manage in the 90s. The tour will make the Gallagher brothers richer than ever but the UK economy will reap huge benefits too. I was lucky enough to go to a show and the emotion was palpable. The country needed this moment and Oasis provided it.

Naming rights deals can make or break

Naming rights deals are a tried and tested way for brands to increase their visibility and reach and, more often than not, reposition themselves to reach a new audience. For businesses, the opportunity for revenue and the reputational benefits are very important. But it’s a deal that must be navigated incredibly carefully.

At Outernet we recently announced our own search for a naming rights partner. This is not flagrant self-promotion but a way of showing how two brands can come together to complement each other; there has to be a logic and an authenticity to the partnership and, crucially, it must make sense to your audience and customers. One wrong move could damage you. But get it right and you become ingrained in the public consciousness – the 02 Arena is a great example of that. It takes time but with the right strategic approach you can create something very special with a naming rights deal.

My cultural pick

The just-opened David Bowie Centre at the V&A East Storehouse is my top cultural recommendation for Londoners this month. The collection cements Bowie as a complete icon and it’s incredible to think that through this collection of 90,000 items – and of course his incredible music – people will still be thinking and talking about David Bowie in hundreds of years to come.

Quote of the week

I think the potential of what the internet is going to do to society, both good and bad, is unimaginable. I think we’re actually on the cusp of something exhilarating and terrifying. Bowie in 1999. Simply ahead of his time