A cruise fit for Greta as Hurtigruten gets sustainable: ‘Our goal is zero emissions!’￼

A photo taken from the sea eagle safari boat as MS Richard With travels up the fjord.

Expedition cruise experts Hurtigruten is putting its ships through one of Europe’s largest ever sustainability pushes. New high-tech gear is being installed across its seven Coastal Express cruise ships – cutting CO2 emissions by 25% and Nitrogen oxide emissions by as much as 80%.

Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten cruises Norway, said “This is the largest environmental upgrade in Hurtigruten’s history, and one of the largest of its kind in Europe. This will make a real impact in reducing emissions in Norwegian waters. The fact that such an investment also leads to ripple effects in the local communities along the coast, is something we are very proud of.

“Our goal is zero emissions! But the technology is not mature enough yet, and we must do what we can to cut emissions with the best technology available today and extend the service life of the iconic ships we have in our fleet.”

Kongsberg Maritime will be designing and upgrading three of the vessels: MS Richard With, MS Nordlys and MS Kong Harald, converting them to hybrid ships with large battery packs and newly appointed Norwegian-made engines. All seven of Hurtigruten’s Coastal Express ships will be fitted with with SCR systems that cut NOx emissions by a whopping 80% – meeting Tier III, the strictest international standard for nitrogen oxide emissions.

Egil Haugsdal, President of Kongsberg Maritime, said “This is one of the largest environmental vessel upgrades to be undertaken in Europe.

“Hurtigruten Norway makes sustainable choices for its existing fleet. It’s rewarding to work with a company that shares our forward-looking approach to technology and the environment, and not least to work on ships that so many people have a close relationship with.”

Book It: Hurtigruten cruises run a Coastal Express 12-day Classic Roundtrip Voyage cruise departs 31st August 2022. From £1,524pp