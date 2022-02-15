Cruise control: The world’s best river cruises for wine lovers

Sailing along the mighty rivers of Europe can be a delight for the palate as well as the eye. A new generation of river cruises will allow discerning passengers to taste their way through the land of the noble grape: fine Austrian Sekt; chilled tawny Port; and Riesling from Franconia in the northwest of Bavaria.

Picture the scene: you glance from your lavishly-appointed balcony suite as you glide past beautifully crafted scenery and 18th century Quintas dotted across the rolling emerald hills, just as your butler drops in with a cool glass of Veuve Clicquot and a smoked salmon croissant.

]It’s safe to say the unjustified image of river cruising as some kind of floating retirement home where passengers all sing along to the Hokey Cokey has been completely overturned, with ultra-luxury, gourmet dining and deep cultural immersion now lying at its core.

Here are a few of the most lavish, hedonistic and gastronomic of cruises through some of Europe’s most spectacular locales.

The Garonne

Sail along the Garonne, Gironde and the Dordogne onboard Uniworld’s SS Bon Voyage fitted with fine French art, crystal chandeliers and handcrafted balustrades, as well as the only infinity pool on a European river cruise ship.

From Bordeaux, you’ll travel to Blaye and Bourg on the Right Bank and head north into the Charente region to tour the famous Rémy Martin estate – producing Cognac for almost 300 years. Sip three different Cognacs and learn how Rémy Martin chooses its spirits from the finest Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne regions matured in two-hundred-year-old oak barrels.

You can also take a drive through Margaux to the tip of the 50-mile long Médoc peninsula past the famed vineyards of Châteaux Mouton Rothschild, Latour and Pichon Baron.

Downriver, sail for the dessert wine country at Cadillac and sample the perfumes of Sauternes before calling in at Château de Cazeneuve for an artisanal tasting inside this polygonal 14th-century fortress beloved of royals (it was a personal favourite of King Henry IV of France).

Journeying onwards to the pretty town of Libourne, you can trek along the steep cobblestone streets of hilltop St-Emilion for more wine tasting, and crown your voyage back in Bordeaux city at La Cité du Vin, the region’s premier cultural centre showcasing the heritage of wine through interactive exhibits, shows and seminars.

Book It: Uniworld’s seven-night Connoisseur Collection Brilliant Bordeaux cruise departing 31st July 2022 from £3,699pp (uniworld.com).

The Danube

Stroll along the cobbled streets of Hungary’s bustling capital Budapest and you’ll arrive outside the doors of your floating palace ready for a voyage along Europe’s second-longest river – the Danube. This cruise will see you travel through Austria, the Czech Republic and southern Germany, with stops at Regensburg, Passau, Linz, Melk and Vienna.

Marvel at the labyrinth of natural caves and centuries-old man-made passageways at Buda castle and set off for a wine and cheese tasting session at the Faust Wine Cellar, including some from the famous Tokaj wine region.

Sailing on to Austria, you can pay a visit to the halls of Vienna’s Palais Liechtenstein for a private Viennese classical concert paying homage to the works of Strauss or Mozart while sipping a glass of fine Austrian sekt.

Further upriver in Melk, take a tour of the magnificent 18th century Benedictine Abbey or head to Loisium winery for an Austrian wine tasting before navigating an underground labyrinth of 900-year-old cellars. Here, you can gawp at the modern multi-sensory show with its vibrant colours and piercing fountains delving into the life of winemakers of the past.

Book It: Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours’ eight-day Gems of the Danube river cruise departing 11 April 2022 from £2,120pp (scenic.co.uk).

The Rhône

Cruise off the beaten track and make a stop at Rhône valley vineyards such as those of E Guigal and its Renaissance-style Château d’Ampuis that spills along the banks of the Côte-Rôtie appellation.

In the southern Rhône, you’ll find the famous French village of Châteauneuf-du-Pape, a place immersed in all things winemaking, where the remains of the 14th-century ‘Popes Palace’ glare down over the surrounding forest of vines.

Meander through winding lanes past medieval homes and stop off at a cosy café in the Place de la Fontaine, with sweeping views over Mont Ventoux, dubbed the ‘Giant of Provence’.

Sample the produce of local vines that are grown on the galets roulés terrain famed for its rounded pebbles that absorb sunlight during the day and send heat back to the grapes at night, and hike along the west side of the village, touring stunning wine estates such as Château la Nerthe – one of Châteauneuf-du-Pape’s largest vineyards housing a lavish 18th-century residence.

If you’re keen to delve a bit further into the local wine history be sure to head to the interactive wine museum at Maison Brotte, showcasing a plethora of winemaking tools with audio-guided tours plus the chance to taste its award winning, full-bodied reds.

Book It: Viking’s eight-day Lyon & Provence river cruise departing 12 July 2022 from £2,595pp (viking.com).

The Douro

AmaWaterways built a custom luxury vessel back in 2019 that’s specifically designed to sail along the Douro River in northern Portugal. Aboard the AmaDouro you will drift past terraced vineyards and dramatic hillsides that edge the waterfront.

Spanning over 900km from its origins in the Spanish mountains near the town of Duruelo de la Sierra, the Douro is the third-longest river in the Iberian Peninsula, where travellers can walk, fish or sip a glass of Port from one of the many surrounding quintas.

Starting in Porto, hunt some of the city’s landmarks like Porto cathedral and dive into a traditional Portuguese lunch and Port tasting in the river port town of Entre-os-Rios.

Upriver in Lamego, take a pilgrimage to the shrine of Nossa Senhora dos Remédios as you climb a staircase made up of almost 700 steps with a glass of fine Portuguese sparkling Espumante waiting for you at the top.

The Douro itself is a true pilgrimage site for wine connoisseurs – think rambling vineyards and charming tiny farms, there really is no better way to marvel at the steep terraced vineyards than from the water.

Book It: AmaWaterways seven-night Enticing Douro Wine Cruise on board AmaDouro, departing 13 August 2022 from £3,690pp (amawaterways.co.uk).

The Rhine

Taste the dry, full-bodied, earthy flavours of Franconian wine country and the classic wine regions of Rheingau and Mosel as you sail along the Rhine. Running northwards from Bingen past Koblenz city and the Siebengebirge hills towards Bonn, you’ll sail past steep vineyard slopes, lavish residences and imposing castles.

In the Middle Rhine more than 70 per cent of the grapes are white and locals produce fine sparkling sekts; elegant, racy whites; and intensely sweet, late-harvest and dessert styles.

Admire Wilhemine Architecture on your way to the Kochbrunnen in Wiesbaden and take a sip of the hot spring water whilst overlooking the magnificent Rhine Valley, before sailing on Rüdesheim, famed for its medieval charm and exquisite Eberbach Abbey.

Turn into the Mosel valley and stop by at the wine towns of Cochem and Trier before completing your journey in Bernkastel housing the Mosel Wine Museum with more than 150 wines from the Mosel, Saar and Ruwer regions, all hand-selected by a panel of sommeliers.

Book It: Emerald Cruises’ eight-day Legendary Rhine & Moselle river cruise departing 12 June 2022 from £1,595 per person (emeraldcruises.co.uk).