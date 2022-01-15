Cruises aren’t just for the elderly – here’s how to cruise in the 21st century

The ship has sailed for the bygone era of cruising as Norwegian Cruise Line unveils its plans for its newest launch, Norwegian Viva, swapping misconceptions of shuffleboard, bingo and false teeth for high-tech spas, 10-story plunge slides and go-karting racetracks, all set and ready for the influencer generation of travel.

Scheduled for June 2023, Norwegian Viva will sail around the Mediterranean with home ports in Lisbon, Venice, Rome and Athens before moving onwards to the Southern Caribbean for winter sun getaways from San Juan, Puerto Rico calling at the US Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua and the British Virgin Islands.

Stretching 965 feet long and weighing in at a whopping 142,500 gross tons, she will be built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in Marghera, Italy, with popping hull art designed by Italian graffiti and sculpture artist Manuel Di Rita, or “Peeta” as he’s otherwise known.

Holding 3,219 guests, you’ll find cosy areas to escape the hustle and bustle onboard such as The Haven – an ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept. With 107 suites and villas designed by Piero Lissoni, one of Italy’s most renowned designers, it will feature an exclusive sundeck, a private restaurant, an infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake, an outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room as well as a concierge and 24-hour butler service to help fulfil those late night Bollinger and caviar cravings – or am I the only traveller with an inner Patsy Stone?

Adrenaline junkies can also ride the fastest free fall drop dry slides at sea, The Rush and The Drop, plunging down 10 storeys or whiz around the three-level go-karting racetrack, Viva Speedway, where you’ll battle against 14 other racers, cutting the corners and swerving the lanes to be crowned the Lewis Hamilton of the group. Or take a few laps around the 44,000 square foot outdoor walk way, Ocean Boulevard, wrapping around the entire ship, and let’s face it – you’ll need it, just to burn off the calories from the 11 different varieties of eateries in the Indulge Food Hall alone.

If you’re a heavy environmentally conscious traveller, you can chop the waves knowing that even Greta Thunberg would be impressed with Norwegian Viva as it will boast cutting-edge green technology such as a NOx reduction system that reduces the ship’s overall environmental impact by filtering out sulphur oxides by up to 98 per cent and nitrogen oxides by up to 90 per cent as well as an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System and an Advanced Wastewater Treatment System to clean all wastewater.

“Norwegian Viva sets the standard in the premium segment, illustrating our commitment to pushing boundaries in four main areas: wide open space, service that puts guests first, thoughtful design and experiences beyond expectation. We have taken everything our guests love to the next level with this brand-new class of ships designed with them in mind” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

• Departing 15th June 2023, an 8-night Mediterranean voyage from Lisbon, Portugal calling at Granada, Palma, Barcelona, Provence, Nice, Florence and Rome costs £2,237 per person (ncl.com).