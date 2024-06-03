8 restaurants for lunch by the sea, from Margate to Whitstable

From a slat-board oyster shack on an island in Essex to an East London export bringing natural wine and small plates to the seafront in Margate, Alex Dalzell has cast his net across the southeast to find the best restaurants for lunch by the sea.

The Rose

This nine-room hotel in a renovated pub is the perfect bolthole for a weekend away from the city. Tasteful bedrooms are awash with muted Farrow and Ball colour schemes and well-chosen art, and the restaurant punches well above its weight. Overseen by Nuno Mendes, the food leans into the seasons and the coastal location with delights such as halibut glazed in dill butter, with grilled cucumber and pops of trout roe. An idyllic lunch by the sea.

91 High Street, Deal

Book now

Wheelers Oyster Bar

Tiny and charming, this blush-pink restaurant at the southern end of the high street is drenched in more than 160 years of history. Local oysters are still the mainstay, but the menu has got a lot more ‘cheffy’ in recent years with flecks of Asian influence shining through. Order the prawn and lobster dumplings bobbing in a rich pork ramen to see what we mean.

8 High Street, Whitstable

Book now

Try this amazing lunch by the sea at the Blue Pelican

The Blue Pelican

The Blue Pelican serves some of the most exciting Japanese-inspired cooking in the UK right now – think baked halibut and clams in a white miso sauce and slithers of raw stone bass sashimi with tomatoes and daikon.

83 Beach Street, Deal

Book now

Rocksalt

For a near perfect lunch by the sea, consider Rocksalt. Cantilevered above Folkestone’s walled harbour, this architectural feat stands in contrast to the 19th-century fishermen’s cottages that line the quay. Much of the seafood on the menu is landed by the boats spied through the curved, floor-to-ceiling glass wall that spans the length of the room. Bag a terrace table when the sun shines.

4-5 Fish Market, Folkstone

Book now

The Company Shed

This small slat-board shed off the Essex coast grew out of a family-run oyster-farming business said to have shipped its first bivalves to Billingsgate in 1792. Nowadays, people travel far and wide clutching their own bread to accompany generous platters of local shellfish and seafood. It’s no longer BYOB, but the spot does serve a white wine made on the island that’s better than you’d imagine.

129 Coast Road, West Mersea

Book now

Colina offers a great lunch by the sea in Margate

Colina

You’ll be transported to the sun-drenched coasts of southern Europe at this trendy little spot opposite the Turner Contemporary. You’ll sweep through Portugal with the fiery heat of piri-piri mussels, visit Spain with excellent patatas bravas, and stop off in Italy for slow-cooked oxtail ragu and well-made risotto – all served tapas-style. It’s a brilliant option for a summery lunch and reservations are essential through the warmer months.

18 Fort Road, Margate

Book now

Angela’s / Dory’s

Just 200m apart, these two spots are dedicated to showing off glorious seafood landed along this stretch of coast. First came Angela’s with its stripped-back dining room and no-fuss cooking, followed by Dory’s with its small plates of raw, cured, and pickled delights served with a natural wine list straight out of the East London playbook.

Angela’s, 21 The Parade, Margate

Dory’s, 24 High Street, Margate

Book now

Sargasso

The seafront outpost of Columbia Road’s Brawn has a commanding position beside Margate’s harbour wall with views stretching across the bay. More wine bar than restaurant, Sargasso sees a youthful crowd descend after work to make their way through the impressive drinks list and slurp mussels cooked with nduja, clams baked in white wine, and in-season asparagus draped in an almond dressing. Lunch by the sea done properly.

Stone Pier, Margate

Book now

