300 McColl's convenience stores to be converted into Morrisons Daily's

300 McColl’s convenience stores are set to be converted into Morissons Daily’s over the next three years, as the companies’ said this morning they have extended their wholesale supply partnership.

The upcoming rollout follows over 30 conversions in recent months, with all stores continuing to be owned and operated by McColl’s.

Offering the Morrisons convenience range, McColl’s has said that the already converted stores have so-far delivered strong sales performances, led by increased grocery sales and a wider variety of produce.

McColl’s chief executive Jonathan Miller said: “I am delighted to extend our partnership with Morrisons by a further three years, ensuring the continued supply of a supermarket-quality offer across our entire estate, as well as the planned conversion of additional Morrisons Daily stores.”

“Today’s agreement is another example of Morrisons extending the reach of our popular brand. In doing so, we are building a broader, stronger Morrisons for customers, and leveraging our existing assets to achieve capital light, profitable growth,” Morissons chief executive, David Potts, said.

