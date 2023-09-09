UK’s Motor Fuel Group in £2bn fuel stations deal talks with Morrisons

UK’s Motor Fuel Group (MFG) is in talks with supermarket chain Morrisons for 340 fuel retail forecourts in a deal that could be worth about £2bn, the petrol stations giant said.

The company, in a statement to Reuters on Friday, said a deal would also include 500 freehold plots of land at the supermarket chain’s locations “where ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) and valeting hubs will be deployed.”

“MFG is already committed to invest £400m over 10 years into building ultra-rapid EV hubs across their existing 900-strong MFG forecourt network,” the statement said.

Sky News, which first reported the news, said an agreement between the two companies, both controlled by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), may likely be done during the autumn.

Morrisons did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Reuters – Nilutpal Timsina and Rishabh Jaiswal