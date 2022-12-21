3 Ways To Keep Your Job Search Going This Month

Have you seen the meme? The one where the man answers every work related question from mid-December on with “that’s 2023’s problem”? Funny? Yes. Clever? No.

Those who want to make career strides in 2023 know that among the parties, carol services and mince pie-filled lunches comes a continued effort to maintain momentum––especially if you’re job hunting. Yes, it can seem like a waste of time sending emails and applications when you know everyone is on a go slow, but keeping momentum now means that come January 3rd, your application will be top of the pile.

So what can you do now to stay motivated?

1. Create a hot list

Who do you want to work for? What is your dream job at your dream company? Create a hot list or roles you’d like to apply for, and use this time to do your research and personalise your CV to each one. If they’re not currently hiring, scour LinkedIn for the appropriate contact, and reach out anyway. Inboxes are quiet in December so your application will stand out, especially if you put in the work.

2. Create a brag file

Why should a company hire you over anybody else? What added value can you bring or what costs can you help them save? Now is a good time to look back over past achievements and see what you can share with a potential employer.

3. Network in person

Take advantage of the time of year and get out to as many office socials as you can and when there, skip the mulled wine, and network strategically. Introduce yourself to the team lead, the hiring manager or, if appropriate, the CEO.

However don’t introduce yourself to make bad small talk: work on your elevator pitch and actually use it. You have 30 seconds to one minute to make an impression, so you should introduce yourself, mention your skills and how you’d love an opportunity to connect in the new year. This is not a rehashing of your CV, it’s a career sizzle reel.

For example, say, “I’ve spent 10 or more years working in fintech, leading global projects that disrupt the industry such as X, Y and Z. I’d love an opportunity to connect about any opportunities in the new year”. Send a follow up email with the same intro the next day so they remember you, and get a date in the diary.

If you’re struggling to stay motivated, remember…

Companies are hiring

If it feels like everyone has already broken for Christmas, don’t give up hope. Companies are currently hiring for roles across all sectors and of all levels. We’ve highlighted three below, but be sure to examine the City AM Job Board too, to see everything currently available.

One of the most exciting fintechs in the UK today, Checkout.com provides e-commerce capabilities to partners such as Sony Electrics, Klarna and Homebase through its full stack software solutions, all of which are personalised to each partner. Checkout.com is currently recruiting for a number of London-based roles, including Senior Software Engineer – Disputes and Senior Software Engineer – Underwriting. Browse all opportunities at Checkout.com.

Monzo

Monzo’s commitment to disrupting the industry makes it a strong choice. After changing how and when we bank, Monzo is determined to change how and when people access loans – and will continue to change the industry as a whole through its commitment to open source software. Monzo is currently recruiting for a number of London-based roles, including Digital Designer, Senior Data Scientist and Data Science Manager. Explore all available roles at Monzo.

Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group has over 15,000 employees across 14 countries – including the UK. It owns iconic brands across print and radio, including Grazia, TV Choice and Modern Gardens as well as Magic Radio, Kiss and Hits Radio Brand Network. Bauer Media Group is currently recruiting for a number of London-based roles across all departments, including Software Engineer, SEO Content Strategist and Software Asset Management Manager. Browse all available roles at Bauer Media Group.