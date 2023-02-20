3 Great fintech jobs in London this week

Searching for your next fintech job move? London should be at the top of your career bucket list. This is a city with everything you could want; bustling nightlife, a wealth of different cultures, great transport links, plus plenty of top companies with exciting opportunities––and of course, a long history of being at the heart of finance and innovation.

Britain’s first bank, The Bank of England, was formed on Threadneedle Street in 1694 and more than 300 years later, London has risen to power as a global hub for fintech investment, with $6.3 billion raised in the first six months of 2022, according to figures from the Global Startup Ecosystem Report. Significantly more valuable than its rivals Berlin and Paris, London’s tech ecosystem is worth $314 billion.

“London is truly the fintech capital of the world––we’ve got over 3,000 fintech companies which is more than any other city”, Rajesh Agrawal, London’s Deputy Mayor for business has said. “London is like New York, Silicon Valley and Washington all in one place, with regulators, government and investors all combined in one location, meaning we’re in pole position to attract fintech firms.”

Just some of the top funding rounds in 2022 included $312 million for digital payments business GoCardless, and $200 million for Paddle, a software payments provider.

Other elements

On top of London’s long history in both finance and tech, there are a few other elements that make it so appealing for entrepreneurs.

The city is home to policy makers who support fintech innovation. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) work together to build a competitive and innovation-friendly business environment.

In terms of talent, London attracts a diverse range of tech professionals from around the world. According to a Tech Nation report, the city continues to have the highest number of tech and digital jobs available, with over 170,000 advertised in the first quarter of 2022, and the highest average advertised salary at £75,223.

This is paired with an excellent education system and world-class universities, such as the University of London, London Metropolitan University, and nearby Oxford and Cambridge.

London also has one of the highest concentrations of financial and professional firms at nearly 90,000. This robust network of companies makes the city an ideal hub for entrepreneurs who want to access new resources.

Today, the city’s real fintech success stories are the challenger and neo banks, payment processors, budgeting apps, and cryptocurrency startups.

If you’d like to pursue a fintech career in London, the City A.M. Job Board is a great first step, with thousands of open roles on offer. Discover a sample of three great jobs below.

Principal Product Manager, Monzo, London/Remote

Monzo is one of the fastest-growing online banks in the UK. The company experienced record revenue growth in 2022, with annualised revenues up 250% to £440m. It is now seeking a Principal Product Manager to lead a multi-disciplinary team to set big, ambitious goals for an entire product area. You will operate with autonomy and have a massive impact on both customers’ lives and Monzo’s success. If you have a five to 10 year track record of shipping successful, customer-centric digital products in a fast-growing company and zero-to-one experience on a consumer product, this could be the job for you. Discover all the requirements here.

Senior Software Engineer, Checkout.com, London

Checkout.com is a startup unicorn that develops software for businesses to process their online payments in multiple currencies. In total, the company has raised £1.36b in equity investment, across four funding rounds, and acquired three other startups. Right now, it needs a dedicated and ambitious Senior Software Engineer to join the Clearing and Settlement engineering team. Your mission will be to scale the platform addressing the growth challenges using a rich toolbox of up-to-date technologies. To apply you’ll need strong knowledge and application of software design patterns, excellent practical knowledge of OOP concepts and SOLID principles, and strong experience with .NET Core. Find out more about the job here.

Product Designer, SumUp, London

SumUp supports more than 3.5 million merchants in over 30 markets worldwide, and operates a product suite of tailor-made business tools created specifically for the micro and nano segment. As a Product Designer, you’ll work within the product team to design industry-leading experiences and features, and build a deep understanding of users and the market through data analysis and research. Experience in designing products and features that have been used by thousands of users is required. Plus, you’ll be highly proficient with modern design tools, and have worked with engineers and product managers. Apply for this job now.

