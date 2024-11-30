Women must invest – not to close the gap but to secure their independence

It’s not just about closing statistical gaps, getting women to invest is about securing their own freedom, writes Gina Miller

The gender investment gap is real, and for many women, it’s not about access to capital – it’s about confidence. Our research shows that 43 per cent of women aren’t confident about making investment decisions, and the same percentage feels they lack knowledge about available options.

And can you blame them?

For nearly 25 years, I’ve worked in investments and wealth management, often as the sole woman at global boardroom tables. I’ve witnessed men explaining risk and investment in convoluted terms that would rival discussions of the Hodge Conjecture. These peacocking behaviours do little more than intimidate, and create barriers to real understanding.

But investing doesn’t have to be this way. The principles are simple:

Real returns come from stocks and shares, not cash. Inflation erodes cash savings, reducing purchasing power over time.

Time in the market beats timing the market. Starting early, even with small amounts, allows the magic of compounding to work in your favor.

Diversification is key. Spread your investments across industries, regions, and asset classes to reduce risk.

Costs matter. Know the true cost of your investments, as every pound spent on fees is money taken directly from your wealth.

For women, the stakes are especially high. We outlive men by 7–10 years on average, often with more complex medical and care needs. Yet over 75 per cent of women aren’t confident they’re saving enough for a comfortable retirement, and 38 per cent believe more financial education would encourage them to save and invest more.

This isn’t just about closing the gender gap in pay, pensions, investments or even divorce – it’s about securing long-term independence. Money provides choices and freedoms: from pursuing education, supporting your children, starting your own business to escaping toxic relationships. Distressingly, nearly 30 per cent of women report feeling trapped in harmful relationships due to a lack of financial independence.

Breaking cycles of financial control is a vital step in protecting women from coercion and abuse. Social norms that frame wealth and investing as “a man’s world” must change, and policymakers must dismantle barriers that keep women out of the financial sector.

Shifting attitudes toward money is also crucial in personal relationships. Research from M&S Bank reveals that only 17 per cent of couples discuss finances regularly, and a quarter don’t value financial independence. With 42 per cent of marriages ending in divorce – often during women’s mid-40s, when the gender pay gap widens – this silence is unsustainable.

The pensions gap underscores the urgency of this issue. Women retire with an average of £69,000 in pension savings – just one-third of the average man’s – despite living longer. Without intervention, this disparity condemns too many women to pension poverty and financial insecurity in later life.

Financial literacy must become a fundamental skill taught in schools and further education. Regardless of income, whether £30,000 or £300,000, young people should understand the basics of finances, managing their money and the transformative potential of investing.

As a survivor of domestic abuse and financial control, I know firsthand the trauma of being financially disempowered. That’s why I’ve teamed up with Tim Campbell OBE, on a mission to close the gap and empower women from all walks of life to embrace investing with confidence. Through education resources and tools, and modern discretionary managed investment solutions, we can enable more women to build the financial independence they need to secure their futures.

The time for change is now – the time to empower women to fund their future is now.

Gina Miller is the founder of Moneyshe