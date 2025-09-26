2026 World Cup: San Francisco and Seattle could lose games, says Trump

Trump said cities deemed unsafe could lose World Cup games

US President Donald Trump has floated the possibility of moving 2026 World Cup games away from San Francisco and Seattle if the host cities are deemed to be unsafe.

The first 48-team World Cup is being co-hosted with Canada and Mexico but will be held mostly in the US, with San Francisco and Seattle currently slated for six fixtures each.

Asked about the two Democrat-run cities, President Trump said they were under the control of “radical left lunatics who don’t know what they’re doing”.

He added: “We’re going to make sure they’re safe. It will be safe for the World Cup. If I think it isn’t safe, we’ll move into a different city, absolutely.”

Trump has prioritised efforts to combat crime and last month sent National Guard troops and federal officers into Washington DC.

He said there were plans to take similar steps in Memphis and Chicago soon.

LA also monitored ahead of Olympics

His warning comes just weeks before the draw for the 2026 World Cup is due to take place in Washington DC on 5 December.

Fifa is in charge of organising the tournament but Trump heads up a World Cup task force and is close to the world governing body’s president Gianni Infantino.

The venues which would be at risk of losing games are the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, San Francisco, and Lumen Stadium in Seattle.

Other US cities set to stage matches are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Trump’s comments could also have implications for Los Angeles, which is also set to host the Olympics and Paralympics and was subject to National Guard intervention in June.

He added: “If I think it’s not safe, we’re going to move it out of that city. So if any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup, or for the Olympics… we won’t allow it. We’ll move it around a little bit. But I hope that’s not going to happen.”