10 solutions to help you plan for a more secure future

Making better use of investments and seeking the right legal advice could help you thrive in the long term.

From investing in a reliable walking aid to tapping into new residential investment opportunities, here are some ways you can manage your wealth and get ready for your golden years.

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.