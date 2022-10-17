Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Simplify your business payments and expenses

Equals Money gives you a simpler way to manage your company’s finances. With an Equals Money account, you can access in-house currency expertise and Tier 1 bank connections all on one platform. Make global business payments to suppliers, partners, staff and clients using competitive rates. Your own expert account manager will be on hand for any transactions to help you navigate volatile currency markets. You can also get fast domestic payments with connections to UK Faster Payments Scheme. Additionally, empower your team to spend around the world within the same account, using prepaid company cards wherever they’re working, while you stay in control of balances and permissions. Alongside an easy-to-use platform, your dedicated account manager will be there to help when you need it, 365 days a year. Take the hassle out of domestic and international payments, expenses, budgets, and more, so you have more time to focus on growing your business. Get started at equalsmoney.com