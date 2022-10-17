Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Consider investing in property

Are you looking for profitable, low-risk investment opportunities? Trust Bricks’s end-to-end solution assists ambitious investors who wish to amplify their wealth. The platform could help you to build, scale and manage high-yielding property portfolios — using innovative technology, it sources buy-to-let properties tailored to your budget, location and profitability criteria, all within a matter of seconds. Once the technology identifies investable opportunities that meet the set criteria, these are presented in an easy-to-consume document for investor approval. From there, the entire process is taken care of. Trust Bricks handles all due diligence, viewings, negotiations, refurbishments, tenanting and property management, plus accounting, bookkeeping and more. The team wish to provide an investment experience that’s not only lucrative — with the investor always owning the assets and fully benefiting from capital appreciation, as well as the cashflow from renting — but also hassle free. You can also introduce an investor to Trust Bricks and earn commission from every buy-to-let they invest in. Get started at trustbricks.co.uk