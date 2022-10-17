Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Invest in precious metals

As well as trading in bullion, Baird & Co offers CGT-exempt coins and produces its own bars in various sizes. Individual customers can purchase gold bars as assets to add to an existing SIPP (self-invested personal pension) portfolio or SASS (small, self-administered scheme). Customers can take advantage of the Baird & Co buy-back scheme, and buy and sell their allocation at competitive prices. With industrial products, numismatic coins and manufacturing materials such as casting grains, sheet, wires, stampings and bespoke products, Baird & Co can facilitate all your precious metal needs. The company sources much of its feedstock from the secondary market, meaning that most of its bullion doesn’t require additional extractive or environmentally damaging processes. Visit bairdmint.com, call 020 7474 1000 or visit the store at 48 Hatton Garden, London EC1N 8EX.