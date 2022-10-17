Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Purchase a reliable walking aid for smooth walks during retirement

When planning ahead, comfort is an important factor to consider. Unsteadiness is often part of aging, so consider investing in an efficient walking aid. Trionic’s outdoor one could be for you. As the primary innovator of outdoor walkers, the company has been helping customers return to a more active lifestyle for the past 15 years. Its terrain-taking model, the Veloped, can overtake curbs, rocks, roots and other obstacles without losing ground contact, making it one of the most reliable walking aids on the market. The sturdy design and air-filled tyres minimise vibrations and offer a smoother ride on gravel, grass, cobblestone and forest tracks. To find out more and request a free brochure, visit trionic.uk/outdoor