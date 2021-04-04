100 Bishopsgate set to be UK's most expensive office

The now-completed 100 Bishopsgate is primed to hit the market later this year for a cool £1.8bn.

That figure would make it the most expensive office building ever sold in the UK.

The Telegraph reported the news this morning.

The 30-plus-storey building is currently owned by Brookfield, a Canada-based asset management firm.

Jefferies and law firm Freshfields are already in the building and it seems they are set for a change in landlord by the end of the year.

The current record is £1.3bn, paid for the Walkie Talkie on Fenchurch Street.

Despite the ongoing disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated lockdowns, property developers still seem keen on the Square Mile.

Two new skyscrapers, both on Gracechurch St, have received planning permission from the Corporation of the City of London, with ground expected to be broken on both projects in 2021.

