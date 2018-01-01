Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have been increasingly in the spotlight

What goes up: Bitcoin has dropped back below $9,000
Rebecca Smith
Fintech leaders predict ethereum's market cap will surpass bitcoin's
Diamond Naga Siu
Bitcoin hovers around $10,000 as regulators crack down
Courtney Goldsmith
Bank of England chief Carney says cryptocurrencies are failing

Caitlin Morrison
Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?

The Winklevoss twins say bitcoin will "disrupt" gold

Courtney Goldsmith
This Westminster-based suit company is now accepting cryptcurrencies

Diamond Naga Siu
The politics of payments: Will we ever see a global currency?
Steve Lemon
Bitcoin climbs above $10k, but the rise might not last
Courtney Goldsmith
France says cryptocurrency derivatives come under Mifid II regulation

Lynsey Barber
The Treasury Select Committee has launched a probe into cryptocurrencies

Courtney Goldsmith
This investment advisor is warning to stay away from cryptocurrencies

Lynsey Barber
Venezuela launches its controversial cryptocurrency, the petro

Courtney Goldsmith
Cryptocurrency founder has a wise head on young shoulders
