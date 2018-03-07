Rank Group (RNK)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 218.00p Today's change: +1.16%

Price: 218.00p 5 day change: +0%

Price: 218.00p 6 month change: -8.09%

Contact details

Address: Statesman House, Stafferton Way, Maidenhead, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1628 504 000
Fax: +44 (0) 1628 504 042
Website: www.rank.com

Company information

Rank owns Mecca Bingo, Grosvenor Casinos and online gambling group Blue Square.

Littlewoods parent Shop Direct has poached this FTSE 250 CEO

Shop Direct, the parent of online retailers Very and Littlewoods, has poached a FTSE 250 chief executive to head [...]

7 March 2018
Views
178
Lower visitor numbers weigh on Mecca Bingo owner Rank Group

Leisure company Rank Group reported falling profits in its full year results today, as visits to its casinos and [...]

17 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
83
William Hill puts on a brave face after not being at the races in 2016

William Hill put on a brave face on its full-year performance this morning with the firm's share price rising [...]

24 February 2017
Views
420
William Hill might be joining the betting industry's merger frenzy

William Hill could be the latest arrival to the the betting industry's merger party, after confirming it was in [...]

9 October 2016
Shares
1
Views
181
888 Holdings rules out Rank tie-up and flies on soaring profit growth

Online gaming giant 888 Holdings has ruled out a merger with rival Rank Group for the foreseeable future. [...]

31 August 2016
Views
250
Rank Group share price rises as it moves on from William Hill rejection

Casino operator Rank Group has reported "solid" results for the year to 30 June, less than one week after abandoning [...]

23 August 2016
Views
221
The house hasn't won: Rank set to release flat sales

Grosvenor Casinos operator Rank Group is expected to post flat sales growth this week, marking more disappointing [...]

21 August 2016
Shares
1
Views
244
The chips have fallen: Rank and 888 abandon bid for William Hill

Rank Group and 888 Holdings have abandoned their takeover bid for bookmaker William Hill. [...]

18 August 2016
Shares
28
Views
644
William Hill rejects revised offer from Rank Group and 888 Holdings

Bookmaker William Hill has rejected a second, increased offer made yesterday by Rank Group and 888 Holdings.  [...]

15 August 2016
Views
254
Pressure is on for Rank and 888 to up their William Hill bid before Sunday

The pressure is mounting for Rank Group and 888 Holdings to submit an increased takeover offer for bookmaker William [...]

14 August 2016
Views
118
Rank and 888 still want the chance to woo William Hill for a takeover deal

Rank Group and 888 Holdings have hit back at William Hill's rejection of their £3.6bn takeover offer yesterday, [...]

10 August 2016
Views
129
William Hill rejects takeover offer from Rank Group and 888 Holdings

The William Hill board has unanimously rejected a takeover offer from Rank Group and 888 Holdings that it said [...]

9 August 2016
Shares
2
Views
153
William Hill says Euro 2016 made up for Cheltenham losses in first half

William Hill said today that better than expected takings around the Euro 2016 football championship had helped [...]

5 August 2016
Views
236
William Hill to launch bolstered second half strategy after takeover offer

William Hill will give a strategic update for the second half of the year this week, which many will see as the [...]

31 July 2016
Views
846
William Hill shows the gaming tables can turn

It's eat or be eaten in the gaming sector, and 888 and Rank have decided they would rather be predators than [...]

26 July 2016
Shares
9
Views
417

