John Reynolds

Mail on Sunday editor Geordie Greig is set to be the new editor of the Daily Mail, replacing Paul Dacre.

The appointment of Greig is expected to be announced officially within the next few days, according to well placed sources.

Greig has been the editor of the Mail on Sunday since 2012, after previously being editor of the Evening Standard for three years.

Prior to the Evening Standard, he edited the high society magazine Tatler.

Greig is known to be a close friend of Lord Rothermere and his wife. Rothermere is chairman of London-listed company Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), which owns the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

Greig has endured a fierce rivalry with Dacre during the pair's time editing sister titles. The newspapers took opposing positions on the Brexit referendum, with the Mail on Sunday backing the Remain camp and Dacre taking a strong position in favour of leaving the EU.

He is expected to take over in November this year, when Dacre moves to the role of chairman and editor-in-chief of Associated Newspapers, in addition to advising Rothermere on the changing media landscape.

A spokesperson for the Daily Mail declined to comment.