VILT – The clock is ticking: European Accessibility Act Looms

A significant regulatory shift is on the horizon for the European Union, and astute UK business leaders should be watching closely.



In June 2025, the European Accessibility Act (EAA) will come into full effect, overhauling accessibility requirements for a wide range of digital products and services, including banking platforms, e-commerce, and e-books. While the UK no longer has to adhere to EU rules, the EAA’s ripple effects are undeniable, presenting both a challenge and a compelling opportunity for British companies in an increasingly interconnected global market.

A CRUCIAL BENCHMARK

The EAA is a directive that sets EU-wide minimum accessibility requirements for a range of products and services to ensure equal access for people with disabilities within the EU internal

market.



The products and services included in the directive are computers and operating systems, ATMs, ticketing and check-in machines, smartphones and TV equipment related to digital television services, among others. Most importantly for the financial sector, the law requires document accessibility with PDFs in banking and insurance (as well as other sectors). Any PDF that communicates a service must be accessible.



In the UK, under the Equalities Act 2010, businesses have a duty to make reasonable adjustments where policy puts disabled people at a substantial disadvantage, and the new EU rules take this one step further. It doubles down on accessibility, especially digital document accessibility. And while UK firms don’t have to comply with the rules, those with an eye on European markets need to obey the law.



For UK companies with a commitment to corporate social responsibility, the EAA serves as a crucial benchmark. “Visually impaired people are also customers — and their expectations matter. Whether it’s banking, insurance, transport, or retail, accessibility plays a decisive role in where people choose to take their business. If your company isn’t providing accessible documents and your competitor is, you’re not just missing a legal standard — you’re losing customer trust and market share. Accessibility is no longer optional; it’s a competitive advantage.” Joao Martins – Deputy CSO VILT Group.

A FORMIDABLE 20-YEAR TRACK RECORD

With a formidable 20-year track record in digital transformation and a prestigious status as a leading OpenText Platinum Partner in Europe, VILT is a specialist in the digital document accessibility requirement that sits at the heart of the EAA.



VILT has been actively working with major financial institutions across the EU and the UK, and is partnering with associations representing blind and visually impaired individuals to both listen and respond.



In France, the company has worked with Campus Louis Braille, where it explored the EAA and captured first-hand testimonies on how inaccessible documents reduce autonomy and confidence. Meanwhile, in Spain, the group collaborated with FARPE Fundaluce, hosting an event attended by leading banks and insurers.

One of the recurring messages from these communities is that when a company makes accessibility a priority, the message spreads quickly within the blind community—creating both social impact and brand value. This makes accessibility not only a matter of compliance but also a strategic business opportunity.

I often depend on others to read personal and sensitive documents, which can be uncomfortable and inconvenient. Companies are missing out on engaging with a large, capable audience by not making their documents accessible.

Guadalupe Iglesias (Former Vice President of Retina Madrid Association for 12 years, now a member. Retired due to total vision loss).



Indeed, according to the NHS, in the UK, more than 2m, people are living with sight loss. Of these, around 340,000 are registered as blind or partially sighted.



There are multiple lessons here for UK businesses, which aren’t legally required to follow the EU law, but can benefit from learning from its implementation.

Visually impaired people

are also customers —

and their expectations

matter.

The EAA’s enforcement in June 2025 is a firm deadline for EU entities, but for UK businesses, it’s a strategic prompt. “The time to act is now,” VILT urges. “UK businesses must prepare early if they work across borders or want to future-proof their systems.”

The focus is on the “competitive, ethical, and customer-centric benefits,” rather than any non-existent UK regulatory compulsion. It’s a call to view accessibility not as a hurdle, but as a launchpad for innovation and broader market appeal.

To explore how VILT Group can assist your business, visit their website at https://www.vilt-group.com/en/ or learn more about their OpenText partnerships at https://www.vilt-group.com/en/partner-opentext.



https://vilt-group.info/document-accessibility-eaa-2025