Frank Dalleres

Birmingham is expected to be confirmed as host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Thursday, making it the third British city to be awarded the competition since the turn of the century.

The decision has been held up by organisers’ reservations about Birmingham’s bid, which was put forward in March after original host selection Durban was stripped of the event due to financial difficulties.

But the Commonwealth Games Federation is now believed to have been received assurances it required from the government.

Read more: Denise Lewis: England should expect a golden 2018 Games

The £750m project is expected to be the most expensive sporting spectacle to be staged in Britain since the London 2012 Olympics.

Birmingham, which was chosen ahead of Liverpool as the country’s nominated bidder in September, has proposed building the largest permanent athletics stadium in the United Kingdom.

It is the latest endorsement of Britain’s capacity for staging major sports events, having also hosted successful Commonwealth Games in Glasgow three years ago and Manchester in 2002.

England is also set to host the most matches of any country at football’s European Championship in 2020, which is being played in 12 cities across the continent.

Wembley will be the venue for seven fixtures, including the final and both semi-finals.

Read more: England to get its biggest football festival since Euro 96