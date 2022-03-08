Zumo launches #CryptoConfidence campaign to help women get comfortable with crypto

Edinburgh-based crypto wallet and payments platform Zumo has today launched its #CryptoConfidence campaign, designed to help women to become more comfortable with cryptocurrency.

Tying in with the values of International Women’s Day, which celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world, this new initiative sees Zumo positively engaging with women of all ages and backgrounds to help them gain a better understanding of the use cases of crypto and boost their confidence.

Zumo is conducting a series of interviews with its female employees, customers and a number of prominent influencers, including Olamide Majekodunmi, founder of All Things Money, Charlotte, the ‘Looking After Your Pennies’ blogger, and Laura – the ‘Thrifty Londoner’ blogger. They are being asked to share their own personal stories and experience of crypto to inspire other women who are keen to get involved.

This diverse range of content, hosted on Zumo’s website, will be shared over social media in the coming weeks so that women can watch, listen to and read other women’s motivating stories. From April, Zumo will also be hosting a monthly online meet-up; an inclusive, safe place for women to learn more about crypto and discuss their experiences.

“Since Day 1, Zumo has prioritised being inclusive and accessible,” said Zumo Marketing Director Amelie Arras.

“We think it’s really important that more crypto-confident women come forward to share their stories; if each social media post or video inspires another woman to get to know more, it’s a step closer to achieving a better balance in the industry.

“We want to help women to become more confident with crypto because it’s the future. By encouraging women to share their own personal insights and experiences, we can create a movement.”

Amelie will be talking more about the campaign in an Instagram Live session with Financielle, the female-focused financial wellness app, on Wednesday March 9 at 12pm UK time.

Laura, the ‘Thrifty Londoner’ blogger, added: “I’ve always found there’s huge power in storytelling. I’m very excited to have this opportunity to fuel the conversation about women’s financial wellness. Crypto is growing in popularity, offering female investors better returns at a time when the incumbent financial system is letting them down. It’s crucial that we help women who are looking to get involved to navigate the complexities.”

Industry studies have highlighted a significant gender divide when it comes to cryptocurrency. A 2021 survey by Finder.com, for example, revealed nearly twice as many men as women invest in crypto (24% of men v 13% of women). Zumo’s #CryptoConfidence campaign seeks to address this imbalance by improving knowledge and confidence.

Case study:

Jo Watt, Marketing Manager…

“I’d always worked for traditional financial services companies but jumped at the opportunity to work for a blockchain software development business in 2019. I first invested a cash windfall of £3,500 in June 2020 when the price of Bitcoin was around £7,500. From then I watched the price grow (with expected volatility baked in) to over £43,000 (+430%) by April 2021. “My initial investment had grown to over £15,000 in just over nine months. At that point I was making some major improvements to my home – installing a substantial gate, re-harling the house and landscaping the large garden. My approach to Bitcoin investing was always to take profit once the price reached a certain level and to keep a baseline amount invested for the longer term. So that’s what I did, managing to pay for the improvements using only Bitcoin profit – to the tune of £12,000 – and to my amazement whenever I now look outside! “I’ve also held Ethereum since April 2020 in a move to diversify my crypto portfolio. Since investing, the price has rocketed by 1,690%. I’m definitely invested in crypto for the long term but feel that I made the right decision to cash out once I’d made a sizeable profit. I’ll continue to take that approach, with crypto forming part of my long-term financial plan, although I’ll never buy crypto with money that I can’t afford to lose.”

