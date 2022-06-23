Zumo appoints digital visionary Clark Povey as Operations Director

Edinburgh-based crypto platform Zumo has appointed Clark Povey as its new Operations Director.

Povey has more than 20 years’ experience leading global operations at financial services and technology companies. He will oversee Zumo’s operations and customer service strategy, and implement digital-first solutions to help the company to scale and expand geographically.

One of his first tasks will be to work with the Head of Compliance to implement a new customer onboarding solution, establishing a new onboarding team to support customers as crypto moves to the mainstream.

Prior to joining Zumo, Povey held a number of senior operations roles at some of the world’s biggest brands and delivered award-winning results, putting the customer at the heart of operations whilst implementing significant change in dynamic environments.

After starting his career as an engineer, he worked in leadership positions at Virgin Media, wealth management firm Brewin Dolphin, telecoms giant Three, Barclays and Worldpay. At Barclays, he was the Head of Video Banking, transforming the bank’s customer experience, and driving up its Net Promoter Score, by supercharging its digital channels and introducing 24/7 video chat capabilities.

“My motivation is transformation and innovation,” he explained.

“I believe there are three key pillars underpinning excellent operations: delivering exceptional customer service, which creates the moments that matter; creating a powerful workforce and investing in people so they bring their best to work; and delivering a world-class application.

“I’m not just digital-first, I’m also operations-first – every operation has a different output, a touchpoint that we can learn from and make improvements immediately. These are the moments that matter – the differentiators that others don’t deliver. And delivering these moments is particularly relevant to crypto, with education and high levels of customer interaction crucial to supporting the continued growth of the sector.”

Nick Jones, co-founder and CEO of Zumo hailed the appointment as a great addition to Zumo’s senior team.

“He has spent years making a measurable difference at top brands by pushing the boundaries of service innovation, building great teams and providing inspirational leadership,” he said.

“He is a well-regarded expert when it comes to delivering digital transformation and high levels of customer service, and he will help us to take Zumo to the next level.”

Povey is the latest in a number of senior hires for Zumo, which has doubled its headcount over the past 12 months. Since April 2022, the company has announced previous Chief Operating Officer Dagmara Aldridge’s new role of Chief People and Culture Officer, and hired Jonathan Sepulchre as Head of Growth, following his achievements at Money Dashboard and Skyscanner, to help spearhead its rapid expansion.