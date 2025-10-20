AWS outage: Amazon says recovery is underway
A swathe of apps and online services went down on Monday morning, including Zoom, Slack and Coinbase.
This follows a global Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage, with knock on effects hitting millions of users of thousands of apps and websites.
Amazon has said that services are “seeing significant signs of recovery”, with Lloyds Bank saying that its services are coming back online.
The high street bank Halifax is affected, as are HMRC online services.
Since the outage, an AWS spokesperson has said: “We have identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region.”
“We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information.”
Global knock-on effects
Meanwhile, the BBC has reported on instances of customers experiencing banking outages, with some saying that cards have been declined.
Though the BBC has not been able to independently verify these reports, and they are not confirmed to be directly linked to the AWS outages, there have been thousands of instances.
Elsewhere, top dating app Hinge is down, as are gaming services from Playstation Network to Epic Games Store.
Ryan Gracey, a technology lawyer and partner at the law firm Godons, said that affected companies and customers will have “little recourse” following the outage.
Gracey said: “AWS customers typically operate under standardised service level agreements, which define uptime commitments and remedies for service failures like today’s outage.
“While AWS offers service credits for downtime, these are often nominal and do not compensate for losses such as reputational harm or lost revenue.”
Just how much of the internet is affected?
Down Detector has told the BBC that it has seen more than four million reports of issues on Monday morning, up from a normal level of 1.8m.
According to Down Detector, here here are the websites and apps which are currently listed as experiencing technical issues:
- Snapchat
- Lloyds Bank
- Ring
- Halifax
- AWS
- Roblox
- Zoom
- Amazon
- Life360
- My Fitness Pal
- Xero
- Signal
- HMRC
- Bank of Scotland
- Slack
- Amazon Alexa
- Canva
- Blink Security
- BT
- Fortnite
- Epic Games Store
- Asana
- Vodafone
- EE
- Smartsheet
- Virgin Media
- Hinge
- Wordle
- Clash Royale
- IMDB
- Duolingo
- Amazon Prime Video
- Microsoft 365
- Eventbrite
- Jira
- Pokemon Go
- Ancestry
- Sky
- Amazon Music
- Playstation Network
- Coinbase
- Pelaton
- Strava
- Atlassian
- Gov.UK
- Microsoft Store