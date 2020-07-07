Zoom and Linkedin join tech giants in pausing requests from Hong Kong

Microsoft’s Linkedin and Zoom are the latest tech companies to reveal they will be pausing all requests to review user data from authorities in Hong Kong, in light of new laws in the region.

Zoom said it has paused processing of all data requests from and related to Hong Kong, while Linkedin said it has paused reviewing requests from law enforcement as it reviews the legislation.

China’s parliament last week passed the national security law in Hong Kong, pushing the city state towards a more authoritarian approach to monitoring its citizens and internet censorship.

Previously Hong Kong enjoyed relatively liberal internet freedoms, retaining access to platforms such as Google, Twitter and Facebook while those sites are blocked in mainland China.

The move comes as short-form video app Tiktok said it would be exiting the Hong Kong market in light of the new law, despite being owned by Chinese tech firm Bytedance.

“We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked,” TikTok said in a statement today.

Hong Kong late yesterday published details about how the new law will strengthen police powers over internet freedoms, including the ability to ask publishers to remove information deemed a threat to national security.

Refusal to comply could result in a fine or jail, it said.

Asked about the moves by the US tech firms and prospects for media freedom, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference today: “Ultimately, time and facts will tell that this law will not undermine human rights and freedoms.”