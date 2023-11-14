Zodia Markets teams up with digital currency payment institution Triple-A

Nick Philpott

Digital asset exchange and brokerage platform Zodia Markets has formed a strategic partnership with global digital currency payment platform Triple-A.

Zodia Markets is a subsidiary of Standard Chartered – a UK bank with a presence largely in emerging markets such as Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Standard Chartered launched Zodia Markets in 2021 alongside OSL.

Triple-A, meanwhile, is a licensed digital currency payment institution which enables global businesses to pay and get paid quickly, 24/7. The company holds licences from the Central Bank of Singapore, and the Central Bank of France passported across all EU member states. Triple-A is also registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

The companies say the partnership aligns with a shared vision to drive innovation in the financial sector, while upholding the highest regulatory compliance standards.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Triple-A where we combine our institution-first digital asset marketplace with their licensed payment gateway,” said Nick Philpott, COO and co-founder of Zodia Markets.

“We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership will create for corporate clients, enabling them to accept digital assets and stablecoins as payment for goods and services through Triple-A. When combined with Zodia Markets’ access to liquidity in multiple fiat currencies and its wholesale FX liquidity, this allows clients to enjoy the best of fiat currencies while also reaping the benefits of digital assets, including enhanced accessibility and speed.”

Eric Barbier, CEO of Triple-A, added: “We aim to redefine the way corporate clients engage with digital assets, offering them a smooth and friendly user experience, all while upholding best-in-class compliance.

“This partnership signifies a commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected global economy that increasingly relies on stablecoins and digital currencies.”