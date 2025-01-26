Zip World sold for £100m to Dolphin Capital

Zip World has eight sites across the country.

A majority stake in adventure park operator Zip World has been acquired by private equity firm Dolphin Capital in a deal worth £100m.

Zip World, which is headquartered in Llanrwst, Wales, has become the latest investment for the Oxfordshire-based private equity firm which already counts the likes of Snowcentres, Techmet and Dynisma in its portfolio.

The business currently runs eight sites in Wales, Manchester, Cumbria and London and boasts the world’s fastest zip line.

Zip World was founded by ex-Royal Marines commando Sean Taylor in 2013.

Writing on LinkedIn, Zip World CEO Andrew Hudson said: “The leisure and hospitality sector has faced incredible challenges over the past few years, but resilience, vision, and strategic investment have kept Zip World on a strong trajectory.

“This week, I’m proud to share that Dolphin Capital has joined us as a key partner, enabling us to expand further and invest in new and existing sites across the UK.

“This partnership emphasises the strength of our strategy and the incredible work of our team.

“As we look ahead to 2025, our focus remains on growth, innovation, and delivering unforgettable experiences for our customers.

“With B Corp certification achieved last year, we’re proving that sustainability and success can go hand in hand.”

The adventure park group has yet to file its accounts for 2023 with Companies House.

For 2022, the business reported a turnover of £28.6m and a pre-tax profit of £109,299.

Before the deal with Dolphin Capital was agreed, Sean Taylor was the majority shareholder in the company.

Other shareholders included LDC, chairman Giles Thorley, CEO Andrew Hudson, chief operating officer David Stacey and chief financial officer Matt Britton.

The deal provides an exit for LDC after six years and was led by Dewi Hughes, Rob Schofield and Vera Kuehne at LDC.

Dewi Hughes, partner and head of South West and Wales at LDC, added: “Zip World is

a progressive, dynamic and ambitious business in the UK adventure space.

“It has achieved strong growth during our partnership thanks to the vision, tenacity and strength of its first- class management team, who have navigated opportunities and market challenges with relish.

“We’ve had the privilege of supporting this important Welsh business on its journey

from our Welsh office and wish the team and Dolphin Capital the very best for what will no

doubt continue to be an exciting story.”

Richard Cook, partner of Dolphin Capital, said: “We are delighted to support Zip World in their continued growth, and our investment reflects our confidence in the team’s operational ability, their expansion plans and the positive impact they make to the adventure tourism sector in the UK.

“We look forward to investing in the existing sites and opening more Zip Worlds in the coming years.”

LDC and Zip World were advised by KPMG (corporate finance), Blake Morgan (legal), Grant

Thornton (tax) and Sedulo (tax).

Dolphin Capital was advised by Katz Advisers (corporate finance), Fladgate (legal) and BDO (financial & tax due diligence) and KPMG (tax).