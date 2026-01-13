BVCA unveils rebrand to mark private equity shift

The BVCA is set to rebrand

The British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BVCA) is rebranding to UK Private Capital, to reflect the shifting UK investment landscape.

The lobby group said the change, which is subject to final approval by its members later this week, is to adapt to the growth and evolution of the UK’s private capital industry, spanning private equity, credit and venture capital.

It also aims to emphasise the “significant role” the industry plays in contributing to the UK economy.

Private equity and venture capital backs 13,000 companies across the UK and generates seven per cent of total GDP.

Companies owned by private equity, including venture capital, also account for 2.5m jobs.

Giving private equity a stronger voice

The group, which was founded in 1983, said the new name will give private equity a “stronger voice” on policies influencing UK allocations as well as industry ambitions.

The group also claimed the rebrand will make the group’s purpose of advocating for the private capital industry clearer for policymakers and international investors, removing the “ambiguity” that came with the previous name.

Michael Moore, chief executive of the BVCA said: “The private capital industry has changed significantly since the BVCA was founded more than forty years ago.

“Adopting the name UK Private Capital gives us a clearer platform from which to set out who we represent and to engage more effectively.

“The new name will… give the association a clearer foundation from which to advocate for the vital importance of private capital investment for growth in the UK.”

If approved the name change will take effect on 27 January 2026.

Strategy 2030

The group also claimed the new name aligns with its Strategy 2030, which focuses on boosting UK economic growth by unlocking further pension fund investment and pushing the UK to becoming a global hub for private capital investment.

Matthew Sabben-Clare, chair of the BVCA, said: “The board recommends this change to members because it is clearer, better reflects the industry and builds a platform for the strategy of representing the scope and diversity of the industry.”