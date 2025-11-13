Zilch Raises Over $175 Million to Accelerate Growth

Zilch, the consumer payments platform powering the future of commerce, today announced it has raised over USD $175 million ($176.7m) in debt and equity. Led by KKCG, the round includes participation from BNF Capital, and several other strategic investors. The raise also includes the expansion of its securitization led by Deutsche Bank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113490603/en/

The successful raise follows the recent launch of two of the biggest products since Zilch’s inception, strengthening its attractiveness to both merchants and consumers. Intelligent Commerce, an AI-powered platform that transforms unmatched live engagement data into real-time insights, comes in response to the fast-evolving Agentic Commerce landscape and has already become one of the business’ fastest-growing revenue streams. Zilch Pay, set to launch in H1 2026, will capture an increasing share of consumers’ wallets and enhance the customer experience with a one click checkout experience for Zilch customers.

With its latest round, Zilch is positioned to continue shaping the future of global commerce, with the funds to be invested in driving greater brand visibility through increased above-the-line (ATL) marketing spend, further product development and platform enhancement, and the exploration of strategic M&A opportunities.

Since launching in 2020, Zilch has been on a mission to eliminate high-cost credit through building a consumer payments platform that works in consumers’ favour and rewards them for the retail value they create. The power of the proposition has seen the business amass over 5.3 million customers, many of whom pay with Zilch almost 60 times a year, with its most engaged users doing so daily. Zilch connects these users to thousands of retailers and brands, including the likes of Amazon, eBay, Tesco and Sports Direct, to help them acquire customers more efficiently and increase their sales. As a result, Zilch has processed over £5 billion of commerce.

“In just five years, we have rewired the relationship between brands and their customers, offering a different way to pay that brings mass benefits to both consumers and merchants.” said Philip Belamant, CEO and Co-Founder of Zilch. “This funding reflects strong confidence in our team, strategy and execution, enabling us to continue scaling at pace. Our newly launched products are already driving outsized growth, and with the support of a world-class group of debt and equity investors, we’re well positioned for the next phase of expansion. In a market where many have found raising capital difficult, the network and strategic leadership of my co-founder, Sean O’Connor, have been instrumental in helping us achieve this outcome and we are excited for the year ahead.”

Hugh Courtney, Chief Financial Officer added: “Our ability to attract world-class investors at a time when many remain highly selective in their capital deployment is testament to the strength of the business we are building. Future-proof innovation, diversified revenue streams and a highly engaged customer base are all critical factors in our rapid growth and we look forward to working with our shareholders to build on these successes, eliminate high-cost credit and rewire the economics of commerce.”

Karel Komarek Jr., CEO of KKCG US Advisory commented: “KKCG is all about finding new solutions in established industries and creating sustainable value. Zilch’s impressive track record demonstrates that its approach to using technology to challenge the status quo and re-engineer the credit landscape delivers exceptional value for consumers and businesses. We’re looking forward to being part of this exciting next stage of their journey.”

Photography.

https://we.tl/t-5yToAMIAOU

About Zilch.

Zilch is the London-headquartered consumer payments platform making money go further. Launched in 2020 with a mission to eliminate high-cost credit, Zilch offers a new type of payments experience combining flexible ways to pay with meaningful rewards, putting consumers in control of their finances while bringing them closer to the brands they love.

With over 5 million registered customers, Zilch uses its technology to connect its highly engaged user base with retailers and brands helping them acquire customers more efficiently whilst delivering consumers personalised rewards, benefits and discounts. Backed by leading global firms including AWS, Deutsche Bank and Visa, the business has rapidly scaled to become the UK and EMEA’s fastest-growing fintech unicorn, harnessing the power of credit, AI technology and data to improve financial outcomes for consumers and drive growth through rewiring the economics of global commerce.

Learn more at www.zilch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113490603/en/

Contact

Emily Thomas, VP Communications: Commsteam@zilch.com



For any Press & Media enquiries, please contact: zilch@mhpgroup.com

Philip Belamant and Sean O'Connor, Zilch Co-Founders Company Logo