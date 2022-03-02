‘Zero-Covid’ measures: US warns against Hong Kong travel due to child separations

The US has cautioned against travelling to Hong Kong, as the city records record Covid-19 cases, with cautions of children having to isolate alone if they test positive for the virus.

The State Department said in a statement: “In some cases, children in Hong Kong who test positive have been separated from their parents and kept in isolation until they meet local hospital discharge requirements.”

Hong Kong, which has adopted Beijing’s ‘zero-Covid’ stance, has hauled in strict measures to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

The global financial hub recorded around 55,000 new infections on Wednesday, and reported 117 deaths, which takes the total above 1,000.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had warned in mid-February that the fifth wave had “outgrown” the city’s capacity, when it was recording an average of 2,000 cases a day.

Lam had also said that she’d ruled out another citywide lockdown, as well as compulsory testing.

However, health secretary Sophia Chan said on Monday that a lockdown was still being considered as case numbers climb.

Authorities also plan to test all 7.4m residents later this month, according to reports.

In a daily briefing earlier today, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin backed Hong Kong’s measures, calling them “necessary, science-based and responsible to effectively prevent and control the epidemic and ensure the health of Hong Kong residents and foreigners in Hong Kong.”

“We believe that the relevant measures will further build up the international community’s confidence in Hong Kong’s epidemic control, ensure Hong Kong’s safe and orderly interaction with the international community, and provide a more secure and stable business environment for international investors in Hong Kong,” she added.