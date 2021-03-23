As remote working and video conferencing becomes more ingrained in our working lives, workspace interiors business, Zentura, has launched a family of video conferencing pods. Designed to enable high quality, professional video meetings and collaboration.

Zentura founder & MD, James Hutchins said:

‘COVID 19 has changed the way we work, accelerating the already emerging trends of remote and hybrid working and video communication, companies now realise the pain and inefficiency of travelling extensively to collaborate and its impact on our productivity, overheads and our carbon footprint. As we move into 2021 virtual communication has become a staple of our working day and we know that as well as virtual meetings a large percentage will also be hybrid meaning meeting spaces need to ensure virtual and physical attendees feel equally engaged. Zenconnect® pods will help businesses to collaborate effectively over video.’

Video conferencing has become a key feature of the working day, the number of organisations using Microsoft Teams increased from 50,000 in 2017 to 500,000 in 2020 and is used by 91 of the Fortune 100 companies.

Nearly 75% of employees say their jobs now involve more collaboration and 66% say they’re teaming up on virtual work more than ever.

From the sleek, single-user Pitch Pod™ through to the Teleport Pod™ able to teleport you onto an XR Smartstage elsewhere in the world, the Zenconnect® pod family provides the perfect suite of cutting-edge video collaboration pods for the workplace. The new family of pods includes four designs: The Pitch Pod™, Meet Pod™, Present Pod™ and Teleport Pod™.

With studio level acoustics and high-quality audio, camera’s, lighting and screens along with easy to use plug and play technology the Zenconnect® range puts professional standard virtual communication within everyone’s reach. The pods are demountable and can fit into any office space and there are custom options available.

