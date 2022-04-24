Zelensky says Ukraine ‘will surely win’ in Orthodox Easter message

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he speaks during a press conference earlier this week

Volodymyr Zelensky has today claimed that “Ukraine will surely win” against its Russian invaders as a part of his message on Orthodox Easter.

The Ukrainian President said “the great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death”.

Zelensky will welcome US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin to Kyiv next week in what will be the first official visits by top US officials since Russia invaded Ukraine.

United Nations secretary general António Guterres will travel to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, with Boris Johnson today warning him that the Russian President will try to manipulate the visit as a part of his propaganda campaign.

It comes as Russia has begun to concentrate the vast majority of its war efforts in capturing the eastern Donbas region, after failing to complete a quick takeover of its neighbour as Vladimir Putin expected.

Russia claimed victory in the Donbas city of Mariupol on Thursday, after an almost seven-week assault, however Kyiv has said that declarations of victory in the South-East port city are premature.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence today said Ukraine has “repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in the Donbas this week”.

“Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted significant cost on Russian forces,” the statement said.

“Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganise forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness.”

Speaking during his Easter message, Zelensky said: “The great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, and therefore Ukraine will surely win.

“The Lord and the holy heavenly light are on our side. We are going through very difficult ordeals. Let us reach a just end on this path — the beginning of a happy life and prosperity of Ukraine.”