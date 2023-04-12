Zanahiyr to chase home superstar Constitution Hill

Zanahiyr was last seen finishing third behind Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle

YOU DON’T need me to tell you that the star of the show on Thursday is Constitution Hill, and barring one of the biggest shocks in living memory, he will win the William Hill Aintree Hurdle (3.30pm) with ease.

His price of 1/8 suggests just that and the fact firms are betting on how far Nicky Henderson’s stable star will win by, not if he’ll win, shows the superiority he has over his other five rivals despite this being the first time he’s run over 2m4f.

While he is certainly not a betting proposition for me at that sort of price, the 9/4 about ZANAHIYR in the ‘without the favourite market’ is.

Gordon Elliott’s charge ran really well in the Champion Hurdle last time and the forecast rain will certainly be in his favour, particularly over this longer trip of 2m4f.

He’s always been a strong stayer and that asset is why I favour him over Epatante, who is a very speedy mare, so the potentially softer ground won’t do her any favours.

Constitution Hill is impossible to oppose and I think he’ll win this with ease, but I thought Zanahiyr was a solid bet to follow him home.

The Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (2.20pm) looks at the mercy of Zenta, who ran a cracker when third in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham on just her second start for Willie Mullins.

She will likely build on that here and gets weight from most of her rivals too, but I slightly prefer BO ZENITH at the prices.

Gary Moore’s charge fluffed his lines on his UK debut at Sandown, but has been much better on his two subsequent starts at Haydock and Stratford and he looks a nice prospect moving forward.

He might just be one of those horses that takes a bit more time to come to himself and with the rain in his favour – won on very soft ground in France – he looks the play at 11/2.

The best race of the day is undoubtably the Aintree Bowl (2.55pm) and you can make a case for pretty much of all of the six-strong field.

Bravemansgame brings the best form into the race, but there have to be question marks whether the hard race he had when finishing second in the Gold Cup will have left its mark, while Shishkin’s run in the Ryanair was very hard to assess.

Nicky Henderson’s runner could step up again now going over three miles for the first time and will probably win if he stays, but I’m going to have a real swing at GA LAW at 40/1.

Granted, he’s got plenty to find on ratings, but he won the Paddy Power Gold Cup back in November in good fashion and Aintree is a track that should suit.

He was staying on in the Ryanair at Cheltenham last time, so he should appreciate this step up to three miles and I just thought he could easily outrun his odds.

We’ve seen strange results in this race before and I wouldn’t totally rule out another.

