Constitution will be running up that Hill clear of his rivals

Constitution Hill is an overwhelming favourite in the Champion Hurdle

SOME horses are just different. They don’t come along often, but they have that special something that others don’t.

Think of Frankel and Flightline on the Flat; Kauto Star and Sprinter Sacre over fences.

CONSTITUTION HILL is undoubtedly the most exciting hurdler we have seen in a long time.

I know he hasn’t won a Champion Hurdle yet – although I like most others expect that to be resolved shortly after 3.30pm tomorrow – but he has that sprinkling of star dust.

In five starts under rules, no horse has got within 12 lengths of him. His average winning distance is 15.4 lengths and it’s not like he’s been annihilating average horses.

He beat Jonbon by 22 lengths in last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and his two wins this season have been against stablemate and 2020 Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante.

It’s true that State Man represents his biggest challenge so far in tomorrow’s highlight, but from what we’ve seen he is just a freak.

Where I’m going with this is that William Hill are offering a market on the race with the biggest winning distance at this year’s Festival and the Champion Hurdle can be backed at 6/1.

That looks a monster price for a monster horse.

Nico de Boinville is going to try to win this as impressively as possible, just like he did in the Supreme 12 months ago.

State Man is a very good horse, and one who would be a hot favourite in a normal Champion Hurdle, but this is no normal year.

Hills only list 11 races in their market with any other race the 4/1 favourite, but with the Cross Country at 7/1 and Arkle at 8/1, the Champion Hurdle looks too big at 6/1.

POINTERS

Champion Hurdle biggest winning distance (6/1)